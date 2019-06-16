Dr Yasmin inaugurates Gynae ward in DHQ Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Mnister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid inaugurated a Gynae ward at Okara District Headquarters Hospital.

On this occasion, she said change would be ensured in all government hospitals and added that 12,500 patients of AIDS had been registered and 8,500 patients being provided free medicines.

Anti AIDS centre would be established soon in Okara where facility of screening and medicines would also be provided, she said.

Talking to workers of PTI, she said: "We are doing work day and night for betterment of the health department and the government will complete its constitutional tenure".

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of principles and nobody was above the law.

Development budget had been increased to facilitate public hospitals maximum and new hospitals were being established, she said and added that two hospitals would be established in Lahore and nine in south Punjab.