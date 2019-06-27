UrduPoint.com
Dr. Yasmin Inaugurates Mobile Health Unit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Dr. Yasmin inaugurates mobile health unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated free mobile health unit at Gulshan Rashid Band Road, approximately two lakhs people can avail the free medical facility from this free mobile unit.

This will be the gift for the residents of this locality.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on the occasion that non-availability of resources in this locality was the failure of last government.

"We are trying to solve the public issues on their doorstep," she said and added that local residents could get the free facility of X-ray, ultrasound, all blood tests, ECG, oxygen and medicines from this free mobile health unit.

Special persons and registered workers in social security would also be facilitated with Sehat Insaf Card, she said, adding that increase in health budget was very painful for opposition.

She further said, "We will fulfil all commitments made with public under command of Prime Minister Imran Khan." Rulers of Model Town could not digest the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she said and added that tax would be hundred percent utilized on public.

