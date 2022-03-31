UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Inaugurates National Health Card

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Dr Yasmin inaugurates National Health Card

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday inaugurated Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Sargodha Division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday inaugurated Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Sargodha Division.

The ceremony was held here at Sargodha University.

Dr Yasmin said that through the health card, more than 30 million families across the province would be provided free public health services of Rs 1 million per annum.

She said that from today 100% population of Punjab is benefiting from National Health Card.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 813 hospitals of Punjab were on the panel where more than 81 thousand beds were available, adding that so far 1 million families have used this card.

''Every day, 5880 people are receiving free medical treatment through health cards while so far 1.5 million people have received kidney treatment through this card'',she said.

Health minister said that the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan came true today.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the foundation of establishing a just society was laid through health card.

She thanked the secretary health and his team for making this huge project a success.

Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi in his address said that the Health department has started a huge program of Rs 400 billion through which people could use health card.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid along with other guests distributed National Health Cards among people.

Special Secretary Health Dr. Asif Tufail, Commissioner Nabil Javed, Deputy CommissionerSargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and Deputy Secretary Health Ali Akbar Bhandar, Health department officials, people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Sargodha Khushab From Billion Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

NEPRA takes serious notice of forced power load-sh ..

NEPRA takes serious notice of forced power load-shedding

23 seconds ago
 NSC terms foreign country's formal communication a ..

NSC terms foreign country's formal communication a 'blatant interference'; decid ..

26 seconds ago
 Concocted scandal can not affect reputation of Sha ..

Concocted scandal can not affect reputation of Shahbaz Gill: Chaudhry Fawad Huss ..

28 seconds ago
 Ramadan bazaars now functional across Punjab: Mian ..

Ramadan bazaars now functional across Punjab: Mian Aslam

29 seconds ago
 National Assembly proceedings adjourned till Sunda ..

National Assembly proceedings adjourned till Sunday morning amid uproar in House ..

4 minutes ago
 IG lauds Pindi Police best security arrangements d ..

IG lauds Pindi Police best security arrangements during Pak-Australia matches

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.