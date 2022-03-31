Dr Yasmin inaugurates National Health Card

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday inaugurated Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Sargodha Division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday inaugurated Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Sargodha Division.

The ceremony was held here at Sargodha University.

Dr Yasmin said that through the health card, more than 30 million families across the province would be provided free public health services of Rs 1 million per annum.

She said that from today 100% population of Punjab is benefiting from National Health Card.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 813 hospitals of Punjab were on the panel where more than 81 thousand beds were available, adding that so far 1 million families have used this card.

''Every day, 5880 people are receiving free medical treatment through health cards while so far 1.5 million people have received kidney treatment through this card'',she said.

Health minister said that the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan came true today.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the foundation of establishing a just society was laid through health card.

She thanked the secretary health and his team for making this huge project a success.

Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi in his address said that the Health department has started a huge program of Rs 400 billion through which people could use health card.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid along with other guests distributed National Health Cards among people.

Special Secretary Health Dr. Asif Tufail, Commissioner Nabil Javed, Deputy CommissionerSargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and Deputy Secretary Health Ali Akbar Bhandar, Health department officials, people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.