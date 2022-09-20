UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Inaugurates PFA's 'Star Rating Project'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Dr Yasmin inaugurates PFA's 'Star Rating Project'

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Tuesday inaugurated the star rating project initiated by Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Tuesday inaugurated the star rating project initiated by Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

She was attending the ceremony as a special guest organized by the Punjab Food Authority.

Chairman Punjab Food Authority Ali Khakwani, DG Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Jadoon and others were present in the ceremony. The ceremony was started with recitation from the holy Quran and national anthem.

The Chairman and DG Punjab Food Authority also addressed the participants in the event.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said: "I congratulate the officials of Punjab Food Authority on the initiation of a very good project. Good food was the guarantee of a healthy life, she said and added that the project of measuring the quality of food of restaurants through the star rating project was very excellent.

The Punjab Food Authority had undertaken to measure the food quality of 250restaurants in Lahore as Lahorites spend money to eat good food, she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Money Event From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sani ..

LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sanitary landfill cell

22 seconds ago
 Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmaili ..

Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmailing & intimidation': Marriyum A ..

23 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensati ..

Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensations within one month

25 seconds ago
 3 killed, five injured In Upper Dir accident

3 killed, five injured In Upper Dir accident

26 seconds ago
 Prime Minister attends opening of UNGA high level ..

Prime Minister attends opening of UNGA high level general debate

28 seconds ago
 UNODC, FIA to organize high-level consultation

UNODC, FIA to organize high-level consultation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.