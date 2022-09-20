(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Tuesday inaugurated the star rating project initiated by Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

She was attending the ceremony as a special guest organized by the Punjab Food Authority.

Chairman Punjab Food Authority Ali Khakwani, DG Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Jadoon and others were present in the ceremony. The ceremony was started with recitation from the holy Quran and national anthem.

The Chairman and DG Punjab Food Authority also addressed the participants in the event.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said: "I congratulate the officials of Punjab Food Authority on the initiation of a very good project. Good food was the guarantee of a healthy life, she said and added that the project of measuring the quality of food of restaurants through the star rating project was very excellent.

The Punjab Food Authority had undertaken to measure the food quality of 250restaurants in Lahore as Lahorites spend money to eat good food, she added.