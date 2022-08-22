Dr Yasmin inaugurates training centre in gyne dept of Services hospital

Punjab Minister for Specialized Health and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated the first training centre of Punjab in the gyne department of the Services hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Specialized Health and Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated the first training centre of Punjab in the gyne department of the Services hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin said the training centre would impart latest training to doctors and midwives working in mother and child hospitals across the province.

She said all possible efforts were being made to ensure proper health of mother and child, adding that unfortunately no government in past had focused on mother and child hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that more than 1300 basic health centres of the province would now work 24/7, adding that facility of midwives was also available in the centres.

She said that 480 ambulances were working to ensure good healthcare of mother and child in Punjab.

World Health Organization Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala said that WHO would alwayscooperate with the Punjab government to provide better health facilities to the people.

She said the training centre would play a significant role in training of doctors and midwives.