Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister office on Saturday and informed him about the latest updates of Nawaz Sharif's condition

She also briefed him regarding measures taken for treatment of Nawaz Sharif in the hospital.

She said that medicines were given to Nawaz Sharif with consultation of the medical board and according to the results of medical tests.

The chief minister directed to provide every possible medical acility to Nawaz Sharif and prayed that may Allah Almighty rant him complete health.