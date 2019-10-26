UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Informs Chief Minister About Nawaz's Health

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:51 PM

Dr Yasmin informs Chief Minister about Nawaz's health

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister office on Saturday and informed him about the latest updates of Nawaz Sharif's condition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister office on Saturday and informed him about the latest updates of Nawaz Sharif's condition.

She also briefed him regarding measures taken for treatment of Nawaz Sharif in the hospital.

She said that medicines were given to Nawaz Sharif with consultation of the medical board and according to the results of medical tests.

The chief minister directed to provide every possible medical acility to Nawaz Sharif and prayed that may Allah Almighty rant him complete health.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Rashid May Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Realme XT launched in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Ashiq emerges leader on the second day of Chief of ..

2 minutes ago

Condition of Nawaz Sharif improving: Marriyum Aura ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Police arrest 50 suspects, recover weapons ..

2 minutes ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi to inaugurate motorway sectio ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Voices Need to Refrain from Undermining Syr ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.