Dr. Yasmin Inspects Rescue Paramedics' Training

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:37 AM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited the Expo Centre Field Hospital to inspect the training of rescue paramedics being imparted to handle the coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited the Expo Centre Field Hospital to inspect the training of rescue paramedics being imparted to handle the coronavirus patients.

During the visit, she was briefed about the coronavirus emergency patients shifting, burial of COVID-19 patients and triage-centre established at Expo Centre.

The rescue paramedics would be imparted training on chest physiotherapy, use of a ventilator, donning and doffing of corona kits etc.

Addressing the rescuer paramedics, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all rescue paramedics were determined to serve the coronavirus patients, adding that after getting training all these rescuers would be deployed on disposal of Mayo Hospital for caring of COVID-19 patients.

She also appreciated the trainers for providing training to the rescue paramedics.

On the occasion, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that this advance training would enhance the professional capacity of the rescue paramedics. He said that training course would also help rescue paramedics deal with the serious coronavirus emergency patients.

He said rescuers were getting their training after wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

