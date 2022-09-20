Dr Yasmin meets German ambassador

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had a brief meeting with German Ambassador Mr. Alfred Greenas in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had a brief meeting with German Ambassador Mr. Alfred Greenas in Punjab Assembly.

On this occasion, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq and other members of the delegation were present.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and German Ambassador Mr. Alfred Greenas discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Germany, Mister Alfred Greenas, appreciated the special efforts of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for providing free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card.

On this occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that providing free treatment facilities to Pakistani people was their top priority, adding that health facility cards were provided to all 3 crore 11 lakh families of Punjab. Every family of Punjab could get free treatment facilities up to one million rupees every year through this health facility card, she added.

The government of Tehreek-e-Insaf first provided the facility of universal health coverage to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that health facility cards had been provided to all families of all 36 districts of Punjab.

"Now we are going to provide the facility of cyberknife to the people of Punjab through health facility card," she said and added that the health facility card project had been very successful in Punjab.

She said that according to the population of Punjab, better health facilities should be provided to the people. As many as 23 big and government hospitals were being built in Punjab, she said and added that 11 mother and child hospitals were also being built in Punjab.

The minister said that during the floods, the entire Pakistani nation had helped its brothers and sisters. "We are grateful to the German government for facilitating the people through the Health Facilitation Card, she added.

German Ambassador Mr. Alfred Grinas said, "I am very impressed by the conversation of the provincial Health minister. We will continue to cooperate with the Punjab government to provide facilities to the people of Punjab through Health Facilitation card." He appreciated the efforts of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid to provide health facilities to the people of Punjab.