Dr Yasmin Meets Turkish Deputy Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday met Deputy Health Minister Turkey Professor Tolga Toloni at a local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday met Deputy Health Minister Turkey Professor Tolga Toloni at a local hotel.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr. Akhtar Malik also accompanied Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Turkish Director General Health Services Dr. Salami Kulci and Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbey were also present.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid discussed issues of mutual interest with Turkish Deputy Minister of Health Professor Tolga Toloni. The Deputy Health Minister of Turkey appreciated health projects launched by the Punjab Health department.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the private health business community from Pakistan, especially Punjab, should take full advantage of the Pak-Turkey Healthcare Business Forum and exhibition.

She said that 23 major government hospitals and 11 Mother and Child Hospitals are being built in Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr. Akhtar Malik said that basic steps are being taken to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

Deputy Health Minister Turkey Professor Tolga Tuloni paid tribute to Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for providing free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat card.

