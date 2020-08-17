Dr Yasmin meets WHO Country Director

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met Country Director World Health Organization Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met Country Director World Health Organization Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, here on Monday.

The provincial Health Minister and the WHO Country Director discussed issues of mutual interest. The Minister gave a detailed overview of the integrated strategy to control epidemics and communicable diseases highlighting a road map for future.

She said Punjab would set up centers to control epidemics and communicable diseases. She said the experts from the World Health Organizations would be asked to train local professionals.

The Minister said, "In order to combat epidemics, a Research and Development wing will be set up. We are keen to learn global best practices from reputable international health organizations.

We are grateful to the WHO for appreciating our projects and pledging funds as well."Country Director WHO Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala appreciated Punjab for adopting an integrated strategy for the control of epidemics. The visiting Director said that the WHO would allocate US Dollars 100,000 for epidemic prevention and control assuring full support to Punjab for the Project including training of technical staff from the USA. The WHO Country Director also added that the project to control epidemics was extremely important in Punjab.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf, Dr. Jamshed and other senior officers and professionals were present on the occasion.