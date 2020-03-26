UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Orders For Removing People From Hospital Waiting Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

Dr Yasmin orders for removing people from hospital waiting areas

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the hospital administrations to remove people from the waiting areas in hospitals in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the hospital administrations to remove people from the waiting areas in hospitals in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 in the province.

The minister, chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Thursday, reviewed the Covid-19 cases and measures taken to combat the spread of the virus.

She said that adequate number of test kits had been made available and another supply of kits would be reaching the province shortly.

The minister said, "Hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas.

All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting Telemedicine facility at Teaching Hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on corona.

"Social distancing is key to prevention. I appeal to people to stay at home and stop the spread of coronavirus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat."The healthcare staff was working round-the-clock to provide services to people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients were being shared on regular basis, Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

Related Topics

Education Punjab All From Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No EU State Ready to Cease Economic Activities for ..

1 minute ago

Germany Curbing Mortality Rate by Conducting 500,0 ..

1 minute ago

Russian Gov't, Regions Discuss Options to Help Bus ..

1 minute ago

Governor inaugurates Telemedicine Project at KMU t ..

6 minutes ago

Peshawar Police arrested car snatching gang

6 minutes ago

Covid19: Minister wants dist admins to take on boa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.