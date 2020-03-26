Dr Yasmin orders for removing people from hospital waiting areas

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the hospital administrations to remove people from the waiting areas in hospitals in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the hospital administrations to remove people from the waiting areas in hospitals in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 in the province.

The minister, chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Thursday, reviewed the Covid-19 cases and measures taken to combat the spread of the virus.

She said that adequate number of test kits had been made available and another supply of kits would be reaching the province shortly.

The minister said, "Hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas.

All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting Telemedicine facility at Teaching Hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on corona.

"Social distancing is key to prevention. I appeal to people to stay at home and stop the spread of coronavirus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat."The healthcare staff was working round-the-clock to provide services to people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients were being shared on regular basis, Dr Yasmin Rashid said.