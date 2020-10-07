Dr Yasmin orders to expedite implementation on special allowances disbursement

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials to expedite implementation on disbursement of special allowances for health professionals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials to expedite implementation on disbursement of special allowances for health professionals.

She was chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Wednesday.

The Minister reviewed the status and strategies for disbursement of Special Health Allowance, Health Professional Allowance, Non Practicing Allowance and Teaching allowance. Secretary SHME Department Barrister Nabeel Awan gave details of different allowances for health professionals.

The Health Minister said while addressing the meeting that performance-based allowance had already been approved and key performance indicators (KPIs) had been devised to assess performance of healthcare professionals.

She said the meeting of members proposed by the Standing Committee would soon be held.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to facilitate healthcare professionals, adding the purpose of additional allowances was to improve the service delivery at public sector hospitals.

"The allowance will be given to staff from doctors to administrators," she informed.

She said the credit of record hiring of staff went to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

"The committee meeting is being called to review the status of implementation on disbursement of allowance," she added.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd.)Usman Younis, Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation Dr Kiran Khurshid, AdditionalSecretary Finance Muzaffar Siyal and other officials attended the meeting.