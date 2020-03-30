Dr. Yasmin pays tribute to healthcare professionals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid paid rich tribute to healthcare professionals serving COVID-19 patients at a gathering of staff at the Expo Center, here on Monday.

The lecture and technical discussion was attended by Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Rescue 1122 DG Rizwan Naseer and around 400 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were being trained to deal with the Corona patients.

The Minister said that around 2000 staff members were being specifically hired for Expo Center and they were being given special training.

She mentioned, "The Field Hospital at Expo Center will not only serve the patients, it also serve as a platform for research on the subject." Yasmin Rashid said that the doctors serving at this time of trial were real heroes, adding that the entire leadership of the country and the people were looking towards doctors to steer the nation out of these difficult times.

She maintained the government had added 500 beds at the Mayo Hospital and had requested Shaukat Khanam Hospital to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients.

The minister said that three dedicated centers had been set up in provincial capital for treatment and the remuneration package had been doubled for doctors serving here.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, "The objective behind this gathering is to train our healthcare professionals for the Pandemic."She said that all the doctors, young professionals and seniors were now praying for the staff serving as the frontline workers against the Pandemic.

The Minister also said the government had the mandate of serving the marginalized and the downtrodden and it would fulfill its duty.