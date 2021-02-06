UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Prays For Ali Sadpara's Safe Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:37 PM

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed good wishes for recovery of Pakistani hero mountaineer Ali Sadpara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed good wishes for recovery of Pakistani hero mountaineer Ali Sadpara.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she prayed for early recovery of Ali Sadpara and his teammates. She expressed good wishes for their families.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani mountaineerwent missing while trying to ascend the second highest peakof the globe, K2.

