Dr Yasmin Rashid Brushes Aside Negative Propaganda Being Disseminated About Corona Cases In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:31 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid brushes aside negative propaganda being disseminated about Corona cases in Punjab

Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday brushed aside the negative propaganda being disseminated about Punjab on Coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday brushed aside the negative propaganda being disseminated about Punjab on Coronavirus cases.

Clarifying the position of the government and measures taken by health department in Punjab during a short interview with a private tv channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was not hiding any case of coronavirus from the public.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said all out efforts were being made at entry points to protect the locals from deadly virus originating from outside of this region.

