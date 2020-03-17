UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Rashid Confirms Six Coronavirus Patients In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid confirms six coronavirus patients in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday confirmed that there were six coronavirus patients in the province, including five in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday confirmed that there were six coronavirus patients in the province, including five in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in Lahore.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here, she said five out of the first group of 42 pilgrims, who had returned from Iran, were confirmed as Covid-19 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in Lahore.

Some 736 pilgrims were being kept in the D G Khan Quarantine Centre, she said, adding complete safety of the doctors and paramedical staff performing duties at the isolation wards, quarantine centers and airports was being ensured.

Dr Yasmin advised the people to adopt precautionary measures, stay at homes and avoid unnecessary traveling.

She said the Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Lahore, Urology Hospital Rawalpindi and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur had been designated for coronavirus treatment, while one hospital in every division of the province would be made a quarantine centre.

Punjab at present had 1,250 ventilators, while 1,000 more were being purchased, she said, asserting that every coronapatient would not necessarily to be put on ventilator.

The minister said a group of pilgrims from Iran would reach Bahawalpur, where a quarantine centre for 1200 people had been established, while another group would be kept in Multan.

To a question, she said the government was not concealing the details about the coronavirus patients and it would update the masses about their number, sometimes twice a day.

To another query, the health minister said it was unjustified for the young doctors to go on strike, especially at time when their services were needed to cope with the coronavirus.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the Punjab government had taken effective measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. He asked the traders not to hoard sanitizers, face masks and other direly needed items, and warned them of strict action if found indulged in the malpractice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Information Minister Iran Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan From Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

6 minutes ago

OSCE's Watchdog Scales Back Election Monitoring Ac ..

4 minutes ago

Distt Administrations Abbottabad bans public gathe ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister KP chairs 1st KP Culture & Tourism ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Capital to Distribute Sanitizers for Free Am ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Moscow Mayor Refutes Claims of Plans to Clo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.