Dr Yasmin Rashid Contradicts Shehbaz Statement On PKLI Performance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid contradicts Shehbaz statement on PKLI performance

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a wrong statement about performance of the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a wrong statement about performance of the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI).

She said that the incumbent government was handling the PKLI affairs much better than Shehbaz Sharif. She said that the number of indoor and outdoor patients had increased three times now.

The minister said that the number of dialysis machines had been increased to 60 and free-of-cost dialysis facility was being provided to 180 patients daily. Not a single liver transplant operation was conducted during the Shehbaz Sharif tenure at PKLI, whereas free-of-cost liver transplant of three patients had so far been conducted during the current year, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that eight new operation theatres at the PKLI were fully functional now. She asked Shehbaz Sharif to get correct information before issuing any statement.

The minister said that the best treatment facilities were being provided to patients at the public sector hospitals in Punjab. She invited the opposition members to visit the PKLI and compare its current performance with the previous year's.

