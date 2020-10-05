Dr Yasmin Rashid directs for master plan for Nursing School

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed to evolve a master plan for making Nursing School Cooper Road more effective and result-oriented

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed to evolve a master plan for making Nursing school Cooper Road more effective and result-oriented.

She issued the direction while presiding over a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the construction of Mother and Child Hospital Ganga Ram and progress on new nursing hostel and college Mozang.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman and Project Director Sheikh Ejaz briefed the Health Minister about the development on Mother and Child Hospital.

Dr Yasim Rashid said the construction of Mother and Child Hospital would be completed timely besides setting up state of the art nursing college.

She further said that BSC would be offered in Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery, besides, establishing a 100-bed hospital for students in the institution.

She said that PC-1 for Post Graduate Institute of Midwifery should be prepared, adding that proposal should also be made for solarization of Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Ganga Ram hospital.

She further said, "Mother and Child Hospital is a flagship programmeand this will help in ensuring health of many mothers and children."