Dr Yasmin Rashid hoists national flag at PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday reached Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to participate in the Independence Day ceremony.

CEO Professor Dr Bilal Mohayuddin and MS Dr Tahseen welcomed Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Dr Yasmin Rashid unfurled the flag at PIC and cut the Independence Day cake.

Nurses of Punjab Institute of Cardiology also sang traditional songs.

Dr Yasmin said, "I congratulate the administration for organising the wonderful I-Day ceremony in PIC, adding that Pakistan should be made a great country according to the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal".

She said that today the nation also paid tributes to the sacrifice of the great sons of Pakistan Army. We also paid tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who sacrificed their lives during COVID-19.