Dr Yasmin Rashid Inaugurates Corona Vaccination Centre For Special Children

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:44 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination centre, as part of the reach every door (RED) Campaign here at Special Education Department, Garden Town

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Primary and Secondary Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Education Department Secretary Saima Saeed, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Special Education Department Director General Pervez Iqbal Butt and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said that more than 37,000 children were getting education in schools of Punjab school Education Department, adding that more than 70 per cent of these children were above 12 years of age.

She said this week, all special children of 12 years of age would be vaccinated, adding that so far "we had vaccinated more than 53 per cent population of the province.

She said "I congratulate Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikandar Baloch and his team for making RED a successful campaign, adding that Punjab was the highest vaccinated province in the country now.

Dr Yasmin said that corona pandemic affected the both health and education, asserting that the P&SHD would vaccinate all special children enrolled in the institutions of the Special Education Department free of cost.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq expressed gratitude to health minister for taking special interest in the vaccination of special children.

He said the top quality education was being imparted in educational institutions of Special Education Department.

