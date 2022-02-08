Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates new CER at Mayo Hospital

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated 40-bedded new child emergency room (CER) at Mayo Hospital here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday inaugurated 40-bedded new child emergency room (CER) at Mayo Hospital here.

During the visit, the Health Minister inspected children emergency room's reception counter, triage, fast track OPD block, recess room, HMIS room, 24/7 pharmacy and training room.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Iftikhar Ahmed apprised the Minister about the facilities being provided at CER.

Talking to media, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We are grateful to the Child Life Foundation for their support for the revamping of the CER".

She said the government acknowledged the contribution of philanthropists for serving the people, adding that the philanthropists had always helped the people in time of need and they always donated generously.

She said that the 600-bedded Ganga Ram mother and child hospital would start functioning by May, adding that seven more mother and child hospitals were being developed across Punjab including in Rajanpur, Layyah, DG Khan, Attock, Bahawalnagar and Multan and it was extremely important to develop them to save the lives of mothers and children.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that cardiology hospital in DG Khan would be functional by June and Nishtar-2 Multan would be operational by October this year, adding that incumbent government was completing not only its own projects but also completing those left by the past government.

She said that the distribution of Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards was under process in all divisions of Punjab, adding that so far the government had provided cards to 65 percent population of Punjab. "By 31st March, we will distribute Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards to all 30 million families of Punjab," she added.

Responding to queries of journalists, the Minister said that upgradation of existing facilities was extremely important and Mayo Hospital was being upgraded according to a Master Plan, adding that the government was developing new emergencies at General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Services Hospital.

Chairman board of Governors Professor Mehmood Shaukat, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Saqib Saeed, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Head of Pediatric Unit 1 Professor Dr Haroon Hamid, Head of Pediatric Unit 2 Dr Iftikhar Ejaz and others were present.