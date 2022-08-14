UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Rashid Participates In Independence Day Ceremonies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid participates in Independence Day ceremonies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday participated in the events organised at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmed, faculty members and a large number of students participated.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid unfurled the flag at KEMU, cut the Independence Day cake and inaugurated the Facilitation Centre.

The minister appreciated the efforts of VC Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz for setting up a facilitation centre for the convenience of university students.

The health minister unfurled the flag at Mayo Hospital.

MS Dr Munir Ahmed Malik, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff participated in the I-Day celebration at Mayo Hospital.

Dr Yasmin also unfurled the flag and cut the I-Day cake at FJMU. Pro-Chancellor Professor Dr Shamsa, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony at FJMU.

She also sang national songs with the students of KEMU and FJMU. On the occasion, prayers were also offered for the safety and prosperity of the country and nation.

The minister said that today "We congratulate the entire Pakistani nation on Independence Day", adding that In 1947, millions of Muslims sacrificed their precious lives for a separate and independent country.

