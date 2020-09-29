Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews PHFMC performance

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the performance of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) at its office with special focus on upgradation under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the performance of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) at its office with special focus on upgradation under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative here on Tuesday.

The PHFMC team including Hassan Mustafa, Salim Sheikh and senior officials attended the meeting, wherein a presentation about status of projects was also given.

The minister reviewed the performance of the PHFMC and the pace of work at ongoing development projects in the province.

The minister inquired about the Human Resource and the hiring in the PHFMC. The minister said that services through mobile Health Units must be scaled up.

The minister said, "The upgradation of public sector health facilities under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative must be completed within deadlines. All resources must be utilised to provide health facilities to the common man. The work on upgradation of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers must be completed in time. After the necessary upgradation, patients visiting government hospitals may receive international standard services. After the success of the Filter Clinics, more Filter Clinics will be set up at different locations. After a fortnight, the PHFMC progress will be reviewed again. There is no place for work shirkers in the department."