UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Rashid Reviews Progress On Anti Dengue Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews progress on anti dengue activities

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presided over cabinet meeting on dengue prevention, here at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presided over cabinet meeting on dengue prevention, here at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir attended the meeting whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link.

The Health Minister and Chief Secretary reviewed the progress on anti dengue activities.

Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch briefed the meeting about details of anticipatory measures for dengue control.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must take necessary measures in advance, adding, "We cannot afford spread of dengue in next season".

She said that all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must comply with winter plan presented by Secretary PSHD.

She said that most of the cases of dengue were reported in DHA Lahore during latest outbreak, adding, "We will try our best to stop the spread of dengue this year".

She said that the department would conduct third party evaluation of dengue control activities, adding that the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure anti dengue activities in new housing schemes. "We will hold monthly meetings to review situation", she added.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal said anti dengue activities had to be carried out based on lessons learnt in last season, adding that guidelines must be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the deputy commissioners must personally supervise anti dengue activities, adding that spray must be completed in schools in the next two days.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Progress Turkish Lira All Cabinet Best Yasmin Rashid Housing

Recent Stories

CCC launches "2022 China Ice and Snow Tourism Over ..

CCC launches "2022 China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season"

2 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Makes Deal for Barrier on Bord ..

Polish Border Guard Makes Deal for Barrier on Border With Belarus - Official

2 minutes ago
 US State of Maryland Declares COVID-19 Emergency, ..

US State of Maryland Declares COVID-19 Emergency, Deploys National Guard - Gover ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI strongly believes in transparency: Farrukh Hab ..

PTI strongly believes in transparency: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 Toxic Volcano Discharge Contaminates Water, Fish A ..

Toxic Volcano Discharge Contaminates Water, Fish Around Tonga Islands - Agency

7 minutes ago
 Rehman Malik pays tribute to ZA Bhutto, expresses ..

Rehman Malik pays tribute to ZA Bhutto, expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.