Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews progress on anti dengue activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presided over cabinet meeting on dengue prevention, here at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir attended the meeting whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link.

The Health Minister and Chief Secretary reviewed the progress on anti dengue activities.

Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch briefed the meeting about details of anticipatory measures for dengue control.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must take necessary measures in advance, adding, "We cannot afford spread of dengue in next season".

She said that all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must comply with winter plan presented by Secretary PSHD.

She said that most of the cases of dengue were reported in DHA Lahore during latest outbreak, adding, "We will try our best to stop the spread of dengue this year".

She said that the department would conduct third party evaluation of dengue control activities, adding that the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure anti dengue activities in new housing schemes. "We will hold monthly meetings to review situation", she added.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal said anti dengue activities had to be carried out based on lessons learnt in last season, adding that guidelines must be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the deputy commissioners must personally supervise anti dengue activities, adding that spray must be completed in schools in the next two days.