Dr. Yasmin Rashid Says Test Of Every Citizen For Coronavirus Is Not Possible

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for Coronavirus is not possible

She says the tests are carried out only after instructions of the doctors.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid it was not possible test everyone for coronavirus here on Monday

She said that they were making efforts to take every possible step for the treatment of every citizen. She expressed these views while talking to a local tv channel. The Minister said lockdown was imposed to stem spread of coronavirus and it was yielding good results.

“Complete lockdown would be imposed if situation worsens,” said the minister.

Answering to a question, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that coronavirus patients were not increasing due to lockdown.

She stated that there was a big difference between the dengue and coronavirus tests. Not everyone was getting tested for virus in all major countries of the world.

“Tests are performed according to the doctor s instructions,” she stated.

She also said that as many as 13,000 persons were tested for coronavirus in Punjab, adding that 5,000 new test kits were there. Total facilities are being provided to all hospitals in Punjab Bahawalpur’s Civil hospital was designated for coronavirus patients, she added.

