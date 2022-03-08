Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday received four new cold chain vehicles for vaccine transportation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday received four new cold chain vehicles for vaccine transportation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Gunarathna handed over these four cold chain vehicles to the Health Minister in a ceremony held here at the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Additional Secretary Vertical Programs Maria Tariq, WHO Head of Office Punjab Dr Jamshaid Ahmed and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister, "The WHO has always supported us in improving healthcare services to people.

" She said the government was grateful to the WHO for these four cold chain vehicles that would be used for vaccine transportation.

She said the WHO had also upgraded existing 9 cold chain vehicles with latest equipment, adding that by the beginning of the corona pandemic, the WHO had provided PCR machines for testing.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab government was also moving to provision of essential health services package for primary level facilities with the support of the WHO, adding that the Health department was setting up Punjab Digital Health Authority to bring all health data under one platform.