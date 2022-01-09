Dr Yasmin recovered from COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has recovered from COVID-19 and her test report was negative on Sunday.

According to a press release, the health minister said that she was feeling well now. She thanked the entire nation for their well wishes and prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the minister tested coronavirus positive a few days ago and she quarantined herself at her home.