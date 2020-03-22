Dr Yasmin reviews arrangements regarding coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements made to combat coronavirus threat in a meeting with the authorities at the Deputy Commissioner office here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed and other officials of the district administration.

The District team gave a presentation on the existing arrangements.

Minister said security and cleanliness arrangements were in place in Lahore.

She said that "The awareness campaign on Corona Virus will be continued and mosques are being utilized to spread awareness on Corona. I appeal people to observe instructions on 'Social Distancing', even though preparations have beenput in place for the treatment of suspected and confirmed patients. The public must stayat home and prevent the spread of the virus."