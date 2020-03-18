UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Yasmin Reviews Arrangements To Combat Threat Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

Dr. Yasmin reviews arrangements to combat threat of coronavirus in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed arrangements to combat the threat of COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed arrangements to combat the threat of COVID-19 in Punjab.

The Minister presided over a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on directions from the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Energy Mohammad Akhtar Malik, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and other official attended the meeting.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan gave complete update on the awareness campaign on coronavirus in Punjab through electronic, print and social media.

The Minister said: "All the suspected and confirmed patients are being given treatment at government facilities according to SOPs. Protective equipment has been provided at the facilities."Media was playing positive role in creating awareness among public about coronavirus threat, she said and added that better coordination among the relevant departments was need of the hour. The Minister further said, "Final decisions on further course of action will be made in the Apex Committee meeting. We will be holding daily review meetings to monitor situation."

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Social Media Jamshed Media All From Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

2 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 deaths jump to 104: health authorities ..

2 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari rejects news regarding his ..

2 minutes ago

President urges people to exhibit national unity i ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's Statistics Shows COVID-19 Not Necessari ..

6 minutes ago

US, Iceland Discuss Steps to Revive Global Transpo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.