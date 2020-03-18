Dr. Yasmin reviews arrangements to combat threat of coronavirus in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed arrangements to combat the threat of COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed arrangements to combat the threat of COVID-19 in Punjab.

The Minister presided over a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on directions from the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Energy Mohammad Akhtar Malik, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and other official attended the meeting.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan gave complete update on the awareness campaign on coronavirus in Punjab through electronic, print and social media.

The Minister said: "All the suspected and confirmed patients are being given treatment at government facilities according to SOPs. Protective equipment has been provided at the facilities."Media was playing positive role in creating awareness among public about coronavirus threat, she said and added that better coordination among the relevant departments was need of the hour. The Minister further said, "Final decisions on further course of action will be made in the Apex Committee meeting. We will be holding daily review meetings to monitor situation."