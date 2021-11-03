UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Reviews Dengue, Cleanliness Situation In Province

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Dr Yasmin reviews dengue, cleanliness situation in Province

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed dengue situation and cleanliness activities in the provincial metropolis in a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Wednesday

Punjab Minister for school education Murad Raas, Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer, Secretary SH&ME Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Cooperative, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed and representatives of other departments were present in the meeting.

The health minister reviewed situation of cleanliness and analysed latest data regarding dengue in the province. The officials of the two health departments, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) shared situational updates from their respective departments.

She said, "It is extremely important for all stakeholders to sit together and coordinate and inform each other about dengue situation", adding that "Our health department are working round the clock to control and treat dengue".

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the situation in the province.

During the meeting, the LDA was asked to remove garbage and waste from different sites.

She said, "We can get rid of dengue by ensuring proper cleanliness of provincial capital", adding that a report on cleanliness would be presented to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar soon.

The next meeting would be called within a week, it was learnt.

