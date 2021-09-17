UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Reviews Facilities In SZH Rahim Yar Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Dr Yasmin reviews facilities in SZH Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) to review the status of facilities and improvements in Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) Rahim Yar Khan.

According to spokesperson for SH&ME, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary SH&ME Dept Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary South Punjab Secretariat Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, Principal and board of Management members Sheikh Zayed Medical College and other officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht reviewed measures to improve service delivery at the hospital.

Dr Yasmin said, "This is the final chance for the administration of Sheikh Zayed Hospital to improve performance and all public complaints must be addressed immediately.

" She said that the issue of shortage of doctors would be resolved as per recommendation of the administration. She warned the administration that in case of public complaints against the hospital administration, strict disciplinary action would be taken. She said that negligence in treatment of patients was unacceptable, adding that a review meeting to assess the performance of Sheikh Zayed Hospital will be held again within ten days.

On the occasion, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukht said that problems of the public have to be addressed on priority basis as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that the doctors must perform their duties with diligence. He said Punjab government was providing best and modern healthcare services to the people of Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

