Dr Yasmin reviews health projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the pace of progress on projects in the health sector while chairing a meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department here on Thursday.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Nadir Ch, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other officers were also present.

Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq gave the briefing about progress of various development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid inquired about the progress of various development projects, including Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences Jubbli Town, Punjab Institute of Neuro, lecture theatres in Nishtar Medical College, setting up of Medical College in Bahawalnagar, water supply and sewerage in Bahawalpur Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, performance management system, health reporting system, converting of DHQ Sialkot into teaching hospital and other projects.

She said all projects should be completed in a stipulated time, adding that the availability of medicines and the provision of modern healthcare facilities were being ensured in all public sector hospitals.

She also reviewed the activities being carried out in the anti-dengue campaign.

She said that special take care of dengue patients were being carried out in the public sector hospitals. Action has been taken against those who showed negligence.

She said that the number of dengue patients had substantially been reduced as a result of anti-dengue campaign launched by the government in Rawalpindi. Abundant medicines are available in every public sector hospital of Punjab.

SOPs are being followed on a war footing for the eradication of dengue disease.