UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Health Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Dr Yasmin reviews progress of ongoing health projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting here at office of the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to review progress of ongoing health projects.

Secretary Planning & Development Mujahid Sherdil, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officers of the IDAP were present.

During the meeting, the health minister reviewed 14 projects of the P&SHD and SH&ME. These 14 projects included 200-bedded mother and child hospital at Mianwali and nursing college, 200-bedded mother and child hospital at Attock, 200-bedded mother and child hospital at Layyah, 200-bedded hospital at Rajanpur, setting up of a new hospital in Balochistan, 1000-bedded phase 1 facility at General Hospital, setting up of trauma center and emergency center at Jinnah Hospital, emergency and trauma center at services hospital, University of Child Health Sciences at Lahore, Institute of Cardiology at Dera Ghazi Khan, Nishter-2 teaching hospital in Multan, Sheikh Zayed-II teaching hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, pilot project at Zahir Pir in Rahim Yar Khan.

Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil gave a briefing to the health minister on the ongoing development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid speaking on the occasion said that two to three major hospitals would be completed within the current year, adding that expansion in capacity of existing teaching hospitals was extremely important in wake of increase in population in the provincial metropolis. She said that all ongoing projects in health sector were being regularly reviewed and it would be completed within stipulated deadlines.

She said that after the addition of new hospitals, new health facilities would be available to thousands of patients, adding that there was no shortage of funds for health.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were committed to provide top quality health facilities to people of Punjab.

She said that setting up of new health facilities was the need of the hour in the wake of increasing population.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Imran Khan Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Mianwali Rajanpur Attock All Top Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

3 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

3 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.