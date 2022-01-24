Dr Yasmin reviews progress of ongoing health projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting here at office of the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to review progress of ongoing health projects.

Secretary Planning & Development Mujahid Sherdil, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officers of the IDAP were present.

During the meeting, the health minister reviewed 14 projects of the P&SHD and SH&ME. These 14 projects included 200-bedded mother and child hospital at Mianwali and nursing college, 200-bedded mother and child hospital at Attock, 200-bedded mother and child hospital at Layyah, 200-bedded hospital at Rajanpur, setting up of a new hospital in Balochistan, 1000-bedded phase 1 facility at General Hospital, setting up of trauma center and emergency center at Jinnah Hospital, emergency and trauma center at services hospital, University of Child Health Sciences at Lahore, Institute of Cardiology at Dera Ghazi Khan, Nishter-2 teaching hospital in Multan, Sheikh Zayed-II teaching hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, pilot project at Zahir Pir in Rahim Yar Khan.

Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil gave a briefing to the health minister on the ongoing development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid speaking on the occasion said that two to three major hospitals would be completed within the current year, adding that expansion in capacity of existing teaching hospitals was extremely important in wake of increase in population in the provincial metropolis. She said that all ongoing projects in health sector were being regularly reviewed and it would be completed within stipulated deadlines.

She said that after the addition of new hospitals, new health facilities would be available to thousands of patients, adding that there was no shortage of funds for health.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were committed to provide top quality health facilities to people of Punjab.

She said that setting up of new health facilities was the need of the hour in the wake of increasing population.