UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Reviews Progress On Revamping Of Health Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Dr Yasmin reviews progress on revamping of health facilities

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday reviewed progress on revamping of health facilities under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative and the upgradation of the Basic Health Units at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday reviewed progress on revamping of health facilities under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative and the upgradation of the Basic Health Units at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here.

She said that work on revamping of infrastructure and the upgradation of 222 Basic Health Units had been, adding that the government was aiming to upgrade 2504 BHUs of Punjab to 24/7 model.

The minister said that revamping would be completed in all the BHUs of Punjab, adding that in the next phase 2,282 BHUs would also be revamped.

After the revamping, services and facilities wiould be available at these BHUs for 24 hours, she added.

Providing facilities to common man was the foremost priority of the government, she said that and added that "We have filled all vacant positions of doctors, nurses and support staff at the BHUs".

Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the Minister of the status and progress on the revamping and BHU upgradation initiative while Additional Secretary Development Dr. Omar Farooq, Dr. Zulfiqar, Professor Javed Chaudhry and senior officials of the department attended the meeting while

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Man Progress All Government Yasmin Rashid Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

11 minutes ago

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

26 minutes ago

47 'criminals' arrested

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on bail plea in a c ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Rehman Malik ..

5 minutes ago

Niaz Sarwar appointed Member KP PSC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.