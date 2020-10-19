Dr Yasmin reviews progress on revamping of health facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday reviewed progress on revamping of health facilities under the Prime Minister's Health Initiative and the upgradation of the Basic Health Units at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here.

She said that work on revamping of infrastructure and the upgradation of 222 Basic Health Units had been, adding that the government was aiming to upgrade 2504 BHUs of Punjab to 24/7 model.

The minister said that revamping would be completed in all the BHUs of Punjab, adding that in the next phase 2,282 BHUs would also be revamped.

After the revamping, services and facilities wiould be available at these BHUs for 24 hours, she added.

Providing facilities to common man was the foremost priority of the government, she said that and added that "We have filled all vacant positions of doctors, nurses and support staff at the BHUs".

Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the Minister of the status and progress on the revamping and BHU upgradation initiative while Additional Secretary Development Dr. Omar Farooq, Dr. Zulfiqar, Professor Javed Chaudhry and senior officials of the department attended the meeting while