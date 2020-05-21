UrduPoint.com
Dr. Yasmin Reviews Selection Process Of Provincial Policy Board Members

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:09 AM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on selection of members for Provincial Policy Board at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, here on Wednesday

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Vice Chancellor Nishter Medical University Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Dr. Mehmood Shaukat as well as senior officials of the department.

The Minister reviewed the process of selection of members for Provincial Policy Board under the Medical Teaching Institutions Act.

The members shared proposals for the Search and Nomination Committee.

The Minister said that the Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan would personally supervise the process. She directed that the academic and other career credentials might be considered before selection of the members. She added that members would be picked up for different Board as part of the MTI Act.

