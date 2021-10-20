UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Reviews To Make MHUs Functional

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:07 PM

Dr Yasmin reviews to make MHUs functional

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures to make functional the Mobile Health Units (MHUs) in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department here on Wednesday

She said the responsibility of mobile health units was being entrusted to Punjab health facilities management company as the mobile units had played a significant role in mass vaccination.

Basic health services would be provided to people at their doorsteps through these Units, she said and added that first aid services, medicines and vaccine would be provided to citizens.

She said: "We can extend health services to far-flung areas through Mobile Health Units, adding that we will review and monitor the quality and utility of services provided through the Mobile Health Units".

P&SHD Secretary should personally monitor the performance of the mobile healthunits, she directed.

