Dr Yasmin urges parents to get their kids vaccinated against polio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday appealed to parents to get their children immunised against polio.

In her message at the World Polio Day, she said that making Pakistan polio-free was her mission. She said that all necessary measures were being taken to make Punjab polio-free at the earliest.

A clean and safe environment for children was the foremost priority of the government, she added.

Dr Yasmin said all stakeholders were striving to achieve the goal of polio eradication, adding that role of parents was pivotal and they must get their children vaccinated. Parents must cooperate with the health workers, she added. The government was endeavoring to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target, she said. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to make Pakistan polio free, she added.