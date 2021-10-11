UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Urges Youth To Support Govt In Corona Vaccination Drive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday urged the youth to come forward and support the government in its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking as chief guest during an event of the University of Lahore, she said that without the support of people, the government could not make the vaccination campaign a success.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Usman Younis and Rector University of Lahore Dr Mohammad Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

The Health Minister said, "I want to congratulate the University of Lahore for organizing an important event on mask wearing and vaccination, adding that by the blessings of Allah Almighty, corona affected Pakistan comparatively less than other countries.

Corona pandemic disrupted global economy especially in developed countries. In our neighborhood India, corona wreaked havoc even though it was one of vaccine manufacturing country, she said added that Pakistan faced corona pandemic bravely.

She said that corona patients had recovered in large numbers and were returning to their homes, adding that timely lockdown played crucial role in stopping the spread during the first wave.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan provided great relief to daily wage earners through Ehsas Programme, asserting that the National Command and Operating Center (NCOC) leadership's role was pivotal during all four waves.

The Minister further said that voluntary work was always admired and Allah Almighty likes those who serve people. She added, "Saving one life is saving humanity. I worked as a volunteer after 2005 earth quake".

Speaking on the occasion, , Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Usman Younis paid rich tributeto the services of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and said she served the nation during coronapandemic and now she was working to control dengue.

