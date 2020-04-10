Dr. Yasmin visits 200-bedded Corona Field Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the 200-bedded Corona Field Hospital at Govt College University Campus Kala Shah Kaku, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the 200-bedded Corona Field Hospital at Govt College University Campus Kala Shah Kaku, here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Omar Farooq and officials of the department accompanied the Minister to the site prepared for the quarantine facility for Corona patients.

The Vice Chancellor GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi briefed the Minister about the arrangements made at the 200-bedded facility.

The facility has been developed for lab confirmed patients with best available services. The patients getting confirmed at the Quarantine Center Kala Shah Kaku will be transferred to the Field Hospital.

The Minister said: "We have made necessary arrangements here to meet any emergency situation although all of our efforts are focused at containing and controlling the transmission of the virus. I request all people to stay at home and stop going out.

The final decision of lockdown will be made after analysis of the situation on 14th of April, we have continued food supply chain as much as possible while separate relief is being arranged for labourers and daily wagers." The Minister said that Northern Punjab was reporting more cases than Southern Punjab and the areas under special focus were Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Jehlum where situation was being closely monitored on daily basis.

Speaking further, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, around 40 patients had returned to their homes after full recoveries, adding that most of the cases under treatment were at Mayo Hospital.

People were under stress due to the Corona Pandemic, in order to provide psychological support to people, the Govt College University had collaborated with government to set up a helpline where counseling was provided to people free of cost, the minister said and added that the GCU Chemistry Department was also supporting the disinfection activities at selected sites.