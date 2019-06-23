UrduPoint.com
Dr. Yasmin Visits Khanewal District Headquarters Hospital.

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Dr. Yasmin visits Khanewal District Headquarters hospital.

Khanewal (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hanewal, June 23 (Online) Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid has last night visited Khanewal (Pakistan Point news / Online - 23rd June, 2019) hanewal District Headquarters hospital to review the medical facilities.

She was also briefed about the medical facilities provided to the patients.During her visit Dr. Yasmin said that they are committed to provide the best possible medical facilities to the patients in the government hospitals.

She further said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khanewal (Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) han they will bring a real change in the government hospitals.

