Dr Yasmin Visits Residence Of PTI Worker On His Death

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Dr Yasmin visits residence of PTI worker on his death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Sunday visited the residence of a PTI worker Capt (retd) Zaheer in union council number 48 and expressed condolence with the family.

Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Pappu and other party workers were also present.

Dr Yasmin also reviewed progress on ongoing development projects in the constituency as well. She said that Prime Minister is a great leader who came to power to bring about a real change in the county.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill all its promises made with the public. She said the public had rejected the politics of corruption and loot. The government is playing its role for betterment of public, she added.

