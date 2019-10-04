UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Vows To Promote Dental Teaching

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Dr Yasmin vows to promote dental teaching

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday specially participated in International Dental Conference at Expo Centre which was organized by University of Health Sciences.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest in the conference.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, addressing the conference, said measures would be taken for promoting dental teaching in Pakistan besides ensuring the quality education in dental medical institutions.

Vice chancellor of University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent of Punjab Dental Hospital Dr Asim Farooqi, ambassadors from different countries, teachers, professors and large number of students participated in the conference.

