Dr. Yasmin Wishes Quaid's Birthday To Nation

Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid wished 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to the nation and also wished a happy Christmas to Christian community here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid wished 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to the nation and also wished a happy Christmas to Christian community here on Saturday. In a media statement, the minister said the world is celebrating the Christmas.

She said Christmas is a time to spread message of peace, humanity and universal brotherhood.

Dr Yasmin said founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah stressed equal rights for all communities.

She said Pakistan has to be a prosperous nation as per sayings and visions of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.The minister especially wished Christmas to Christian employees of the department. She said Christian doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have rendered exemplary services in healthcare.

