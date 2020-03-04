Dr Yousuf Khushk appoints as chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prominent critic, Linguistic and Intellectual Meritorious Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk has assumed the charge of Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Wednesday for three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Prominent critic, Linguistic and Intellectual Meritorious Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk has assumed the charge of Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Wednesday for three years.

Dr.

Yousuf Khushk did his post doctrine in 2007 from Heidelberg University (Germany) on "Efforts of the Germany Scholars regarding urdu Language and Literature until 2006".

Before joining the PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk was serving as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

Literary circles has expressed their best wishes on appointment as Chairman and assured them of cooperation to achieve the objectives of PAL including in the promotion of literature and welfare of writers.