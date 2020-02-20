Dr Ysmin lays foundation stone of new hostel block at Fatima Jinnah Medical University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid laid foundation stone of a new hostel block at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that students from other cities admitted to the medical university faced problems of boarding and lodging in Lahore and the project, to be completed with around Rs 260 million, would accommodate another 131 students. This new block will be a six-storey building.

The minister said that an overhead bridge at the university would also be constructed to facilitate students and gymnasium and swimming pool facilities were also be added to the existing facilities.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that provision of free essential medicines was being ensured at all hospitals.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Registrar Muneeza Qayyum, Professor Naureen Akmal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Shirin Khawar, faculty members and the staff attended the event.

The FJMU vice chancellor thanked the health minister over her support to the project. He said the FJMU was already providing hostelfacilities to over 1,000 students.