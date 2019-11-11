Dr Zafar Afridi appointed Acting Hospital Director MTI KTH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The board of Governors, MTI KTH in its 63rd meeting on Nov 8 accepted the resignation tendered by Prof Dr Inayatur Rehman, Chairman Department of Pediatric Surgery MTI KTH from additional responsibility of Acting Hospital Director MTI KTH.

The BoG appreciated the services of Prof Dr Inayat ur Rehman as an acting hospital director.

The Media and Protocol Cell, MTI, KTH said on Monday that the BoG appointed Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi chief medical officer (institutional employee) BPS-20 as Acting Hospital Director.

Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi is the management specialist who has a vast hospital management experience.

He has done MBBS in 1986 from Khyber Medical College and after that he did Masters in Public Health, diploma in hospital administration and post diploma in hospital management from United Kingdom.