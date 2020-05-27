Dr Zafar asks factory, mill owners to ensure SoPs for workers safety from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday urged the factory and mill owners to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of workers from the deadly virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said patients of coronavirus were increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the death rate was much lower than expected.

He suggested that the people should care of their old family members and asked to immediately contact the hospitals when they found any symptoms of the coronavirus.

Dispelling the impression being created about Pakistan for rising coronavirus patients, he said as compared to the European and other regions, the ratio was much lower.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken all necessary measures well before time regarding the pandemic.

To a question about strict lockdown policy, Dr Zafar Mirza said the incumbent government would not follow the hard policy lines, keeping in view the poor condition of daily wage workers.

However, he said the discussion would be made in the next meeting for adopting smart or selective lockdown policy.

To another question, he said, we wish to conduct 20,000 tests on daily basis to identify the virus affected patients.

He hoped that in the next few weeks, the public sector hospitals would have the capacity and equipments to perform maximum number of tests for coronavirus patients.