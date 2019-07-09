Dr. Zafar assures that elements behind cutting off arm of girl to be punished

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza met the family members of the girl whose arms were amputated due alleged negligence of hospital staff and assured them if anyone would be found guilty in the case , then stern action will be taken against him

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza met the family members of the girl whose arms were amputated due alleged negligence of hospital staff and assured them if anyone would be found guilty in the case , then stern action will be taken against him.Dr .

Zafar visited PIMS hospital on Tuesday where he inquired after the health of the minor girl who was brought to PIMS with injury on her arm and later her arms were amputated. The family had alleged that the child's arm was amputated due to negligence of hospital staff.Advisor on Health said an inquiry has been ordered and whoever is found responsible would be dealt with strictly.

" As soon as I came to know about the matter, I contacted Executive Director PIMS and asked to immediately constitute an inquiry committee to probe the matter, said Dr.

Zafar Mirza. I suggested that the committee should include members other then PIMS doctors", he added.Dr. Zafar Mirza assured the family He urged the affected family to wait for outcome of the inquiry and rest-assured that justice would be done. He expressed sympathies with the family and presented the affected girl child with flowers and chocolates.