Dr Zafar confirms nine new coronavirus cases

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday confirmed the report of fresh nine cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing total to 16.

"I can confirm nine new cases of coronavirus in Karachi. All these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case," Dr Zafar Mirza said in a tweet.

He added "Further contacts are being traced and tested. This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan." Dr Mirza said that the confirmed cases in Karachi last evening were in stable clinical condition, almost of them were asymptotic. They all had travel history and were picked up during contact tracing of an existing coronavirus patient, he added.

He appealed the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family and avoid sharing personal details of the patients.

He said that there was no need to panic as things were under control.

He said "In present situation, we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility." In case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government had made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread.

He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus disease symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

Dr Zafar Mirza said effective screening mechanism had been adopted at all Points of Entry (POE) to have check on coronavirus patients.

He said that proper screening mechanism was also developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.

He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there was no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan.

He added during last one month, the Federal government had taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease.

He said that due to such steps Pakistan was the last country in the region where coronavirus case was reported very late when cases were reported in all neighboring countries included China, Iran, Afghanistan and India.

He urged the media to play their positive role in providing information to the people regarding Coronavirus.

He said that the federal and provincial governments were on same page and implementing a unified policy to protect Pakistan from the virus.