Dr Zafar For Comprehensive Plan Before Start Of High-risk Dengue Season

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

A meeting was held here on Wednesday at the Ministry of National Health Services with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in the chair to discuss preparation and prevention plan to control dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting was held here on Wednesday at the Ministry of National Health Services with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in the chair to discuss preparation and prevention plan to control dengue.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive plan to implement before the start of high-risk dengue season. It also discussed the measures for protecting the citizens from carrying dengue.

The meeting was informed that a survey of 43,000 houses in the Federal capital had been completed and information material had been distributed about the disease.

"We need to be fully prepared to meet the dengue challenge this year and take all necessary measures to safeguard the health of our people well ahead of time," Dr Zafar Mirza said while addressing the meeting.

He directed the technical experts to make all possible efforts in close coordination with officials concerned of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to prevent any outbreak.

He said for better control we should adopt integration approach. He assured that all possible support would be provided by the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Dr Tanveer Qureshi and heads of federal capitals' hospitals.

